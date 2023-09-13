Rachel Broussard

Rachel “Suga” Broussard, 57, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Kaplan, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 11, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma,West Park from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 12:00 pm.

She is survived by her husband, Neil Jude Broussard; parents, Robert “Peapaw” Griffin and Virginia “Gigi” Griffin; children, Carlee LaCoste and fiance (Ricky Saucier), Tori Verdin (Garland), Logan LaCoste and fiancee (Megan Landry), Gavin LaCoste and fiancee (Lilianna Vives); siblings, Suzanne Kirt (Rudy) and Robin Dehart (Corey); grandchildren, Garalynn Verdin, Taven Rider, Paislie Verdin, Maddex Verdin, Owen Saucier, Colby Vives, and Colton LaCoste; step-children, Steven Borel, Chelsie Gregoire, and Austin Borel; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her, grandparents, Jose Arzate and Consuela Arzate and Allie Griffin, Sr. and Eve Griffin; brother-in-law, Johnny Carter, Jr.

Suga was a devoted wife who loved her husband. She was a beautiful and loving mother and grandmother who has always shown us unconditional love. Suga was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. Suga will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

