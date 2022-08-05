Rachel Tardo lost her battle with COPD and emphysema on July 27, 2022 at the age of 56. A Private Service will be held in her memory.

She leaves behind her sons, James, Jordon, Mark, Austin; grandchildren, Dawn, Hayden, Kloe, Nathan, Kylee, and one on the way; sister Cheryl Chouest; niece, Krissy Himel; grand nephews, Kash and Khalil; godchildren, Allie Dantin and Christopher Camardelle. Rachel’s life was her family, she was a loving mother and grandmother.

She has been reunited in heaven with her parents, Louis Tardo and Linda Ordoyne; brother, Mark Tardo; sister, Patty K Tardo; grandparents, Nick Tardo, Jr. and Hilda Tardo, Oliver and Marie Naquin; brother in law, Chris Dantin, Sr.

The family would like to thank those who took part in her caretaking: Cheryl Chouest, Samantha Brantley, Audubon Nursing Home and St. Joseph Hospice.

On behalf of our family we would like to thank Ordoyne Funeral home for their professional services and outstanding compassion during our difficult time .