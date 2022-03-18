Radford A. Tregre, 86, a native of St. James, LA and a resident of Des Allemands, LA, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 12:00 pm on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. A Celebration of Life will be at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Luling, LA.

He is survived by his daughters, Roxanne T. Champagne (Niles) and Jettra T. Heine (Charlie); grandchildren, Jessica, Traci, Dustin, Jade and Dara; great grandchildren, Drey, Kamryn and Gabe and great-great granddaughter, Ava; brothers, Ricky Tregre; Barry Tregre and sister, Naina Alford.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Tregre; parents, Raymond and Marie Tregre; brothers, R.J. Tregre, Larry Tregre and Ronnie Tregre and sisters, Betty Ann Price and Judy Bourg.

Radford enjoyed rabbit hunting and socializing with his friends at Frank’s. He was a loving family man who was very generous with anyone who had a need.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.