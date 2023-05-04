Raequel Elizabeth Hebert DuBois, 48, a lifelong resident of Houma, LA, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 6:00 p.m. by Father Paul Bergeron.

Raequel is survived by her son, Dilan Billiot (Katie); grandchildren, Charlie and Chanler Billiot; Chris DuBois (daughter, Hayley DuBois); mother, Christine Callahan Hebert (step-father, Jimmy Poole); brothers, Richard Hebert, Jr. and Ryan Hebert (Kristy); sisters, Monique Hebert Wright (David), Michelle Hebert Verret (Danny), Richelle Hebert Bergeron (Jason), Renee Hebert Neil (Denny), and Racheal Hebert (Glynn); aunts, Darnell Burkett, Joretta Landry, Janna Positerry, and Sheryl Branney; and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hebert, Sr.; maternal grandparents, J.C. and Louise Callahan; and paternal grandparents, Francis Hebert and Mary Rose Freeman.

Raequel was a loving mother, mimi, daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending her time with Dilan and Katie and their beautiful children. Raequel was devoted to her work and it truly showed with all that she accomplished in her life. She loved going and listening to live bands and dancing with her friends and family. Whenever anyone needed help or just someone to be there for them, she was always there for them without any hesitation. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

