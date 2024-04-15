Ralph Edward Carte

Ralph Edward Carte, 80, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 9:22pm. Ralph was a native of Sissonville, WV and a resident of Paradis, LA.

 

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, April 15, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 11:00am with burial to take place at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Church Cemetery in Houma, LA.


 

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of sixty years; Carolyn Songy Carte; sons, Dwayne Carte and husband Rev. Jacques Labelle; Kevin Carte and wife Laurie; grandchildren, Clayton, Christina, Darren, and Karen Carte.

 

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ralph Carte.

