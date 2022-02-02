Ralph Kliebert

Barbara Ann Gilfour
February 1, 2022
Fern (Taylor) Hite Lee
February 1, 2022

February 10, 1938 – January 30, 2022



Ralph “Rock” Kliebert, 83, a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was a graduate of St. James High School and worked for many years as an insulator before retirement. He loved to hunt, fish, run dogs, and was a lifelong member of the Vacherie Deer Hunting Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rose Kliebert; son, Sandy and wife, Rhonda; daughter, Jacqueline and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Shane and Lisa, Kiley and Anton, Mallory and Mike, Patrick Jr. and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Kade, Hallie, Jace, and Adora; former son-in-law, Patrick Cortez Sr.; siblings, Katherine, Roy, and Antoinette.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrille and Antoinette Kliebert; son, Donovan Kliebert; brother, Nolan Kliebert.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 1, 2022

Frankie Connely

Read more