Ralph Kliebert

February 10, 1938 – January 30, 2022

Ralph “Rock” Kliebert, 83, a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was a graduate of St. James High School and worked for many years as an insulator before retirement. He loved to hunt, fish, run dogs, and was a lifelong member of the Vacherie Deer Hunting Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rose Kliebert; son, Sandy and wife, Rhonda; daughter, Jacqueline and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Shane and Lisa, Kiley and Anton, Mallory and Mike, Patrick Jr. and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Kade, Hallie, Jace, and Adora; former son-in-law, Patrick Cortez Sr.; siblings, Katherine, Roy, and Antoinette.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrille and Antoinette Kliebert; son, Donovan Kliebert; brother, Nolan Kliebert.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.

