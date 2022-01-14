Ramona Dufrene Matherne

April 28, 1949 – January 11, 2022

Ramona Ann Dufrene Matherne, 72, a native of Bridge City, LA and a resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Donald “Duckie” Matherne Sr.; son, Donald “Donnie” Matherne Jr. (Tonia); daughters, Tonya Matherne LaCoste (Troy), Angelle Celeste Poindexter (Kenneth) and Laticia Matherne Pollet (Matthew); grandchildren, Taylor F., Blake, Jeremy, Sarah, Lauren, Matthew, Ty, Taylor M., K.P., Jaxon, Daya, Morgan, Lila, Taylor P., Isabel, Abigail and Noah; great grandchildren, Zane, Bentlee, Karsyn, James, Lana, Trent, Aleah, Adina and Mia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Norma Dufrene; brother, Calvin Dufrene and infant sister, Marina Dufrene.
Ramona enjoyed fishing, vacations, hiking in the mountains. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
