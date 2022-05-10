August 24, 1958 – May 8, 2022

Ramona Klingman Babin, 63, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am till 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her companion of many years, William Ledet, Jr.; son, John J. Babin and wife Stefanie; daughter, Jennifer Babin and companion James “Kenny” Corley; grandchildren, Austin Babin, Aaron Babin, Chelsey Wheeler, and Adam Babin; and brothers, Ronnie, Johnny, Joseph, and Russell Klingman.

Ramona “Mona” is the mother of John and Jennifer Babin. Mona lived her life for her children and loved them with all her heart. She raised her kids the best she knew how and was so proud of the man and woman they have become. Mona’s second joy in life was her grandkids. She adored her small yet close-knitted family and her happiest moments in life were when we were all together. Mona made sure her whole family knew how much she loved each one of us, especially around the holidays which were always her favorite time to be together. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Joseph Klingman, Sr. and Helen Pitre Klingman; and brothers, Allen, Michael, and Sidney Klingman, Jr.