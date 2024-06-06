Ramona Lirette

RAMONA MARIE DOMANGUE LIRETTE, Age 94, of Kingwood, Texas passed away surrounded by family on June 2, 2024.

Ramona was born August 4, 1929 to Gervais and Adele Bergeron Domangue in Gibson, Louisiana. After graduating in 1947 from Terrebonne High School in Houma, Louisiana, she met the love of her life, Millard Peter Lirette, Jr. and married on January 11, 1953 in Houma.

Millard and Ramona have three children; Kent, Andrea, and Lana (Susie). In 1972 the family moved from Houma to Lafayette, Louisiana and then to Houston, Texas in 1982. After Millard’s passing in 1995, Ramona returned to Houma for several years, then to Kingwood, Texas in 2014.

Millard and Ramona loved dancing…especially square dancing. After retirement they traveled the entire country in their motor-home to any and every square dance convention they could find. And no matter where they went, they were proud of their Cajun heritage, sharing their southern hospitality with the many friends they made during their travels.

Ramona was predeceased by her sweetheart, Millard after 42 years of marriage; her parents, Gervais and Adele Domangue; brothers, Clayton Domangue, Earl Domangue, Gary Domangue, and Richard Domangue, and son-in-law James Wilson.

She is survived by her children: Kent Lirette and wife Loretta, Andrea Darby and husband Mark, and Lana Wilson; and Grandchildren: Nicole Boudreaux and husband Tony, Michelle Sprayberry and husband James, Chris Darby and wife Leigh, Caleb Wilson, Jacob Wilson and wife Jadyn and Great-grandchildren: Adele Boudreaux, Clayton “CJ” Sprayberry, Corinne Boudreaux, Kaitlyn Sprayberry and Wyatt Wilson; and countless nieces and nephews who know her as “Aunt Ramonsta.”

Visitations will be held at Darst Funeral Home in Kingwood, Texas on June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, Louisiana on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery Mausoleum in Houma.