Randall David Hamilton, 69, a native of New Orleans and resident of Montegut, passed away on December 16, 2022.

He is survived by his siblings, Maria Cali, Mark Hamilton and wife Janice, and Hope Hamilton; nephew, Mark Hamilton Jr.; niece, Yvette Hamilton; and many more nieces, nephews, and family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Margaret Bergeron Hamilton.

Randall enjoyed, fishing, reading, riding his bike, watching movies, and loved drinking his Mountain Dew.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.