Randolph Joseph LeCompte, 72, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 6:55 p.m. Randolph was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor, Friday, March 3, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at Garden of Memories.

Randolph is survived by his loving family; children, Rosemary Verdin (Gerald), Roxanne LeCompte, Nicholas LeCompte, Regina LeCompte; grandchildren, Sheila Melson, David Melson, Cody Melson, Caitlyn LeCompte, Christine LeCompte, Kerry Alvis, III, and Todd Davis, Jr.; great grandchildren, Colsten, Karmen, Kingston, Elijah, Annalise, Isabella, Francis, and Demi; god-daughter, Wendy Massey Falgout and companion Conrad; sister, Loritta Massey; his loving companion, Ethel Tatum; step-children, Kimberly Singletary and Matthew Singletary; and step-grandchildren, Jolie Smith, Miles Brien, Christopher Brien, Briana Eschete, Irvin Alvis, Jaylynn Thibodaux, Matthew Singletary, II, Tyler Singletary, Kelsie Foret, Landon Dixon, and Stevie Dixon; and good friends, Chad Eschete, Michael Labit, and Donald “Du Du” Cadierre.

Randolph is preceded in death by his parents, Ecton and Celeste Toups LeCompte; grandchild, Casey Robichaux; siblings, Eva Statler, Evelyn Brown, Dorothy Statler, Roy LeCompte, and Paul LeCompte; and loving companion, Sheila Ann Picou.

Randolph was a Houma, LA native and an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his family very much and was a dedicated family man. He loved fishing, cooking, hunting, and spending time with his family. Randolph will be never forgotten and always loved by all the family and friends he met throughout his life. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randolph LeCompte.