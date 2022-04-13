May 24, 1976 – April 8, 2022

Randy John Price, 45, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2 in Houma.

He is survived by his children, Grace Lili Price (Brendan), Julia Elizabeth Price, and Bailey John Price; former wife and mother of his children, Casey Duplantis Price; parents, John and Myriam Price; sisters, Rachelle Dungan (Bobby) and Sandy Bourg (Keith); nieces and nephews, Emily (Dylan), Erica, Lil’ Bobby, Nicholas, Andrew, Amelia, Reed, Jackson, Jezzy, Jada, Madison, Kennedy, Carter, Hayes, and Jacob; sisters-in-law, Andrea Stockman, Raegan Creppell (Jimmy), and Hali Morvant; and brothers-in-law, Eric Duplantis, Jr. and Clay Duplantis.

He was preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.

Randy loved to cook, fish, sing, dance, spend time with his children, make people laugh, and giving wet-willies. He was a wonderful brother, father, son, and was a loving and caring soul with a big heart. Randy will be dearly missed by many.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.