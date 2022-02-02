March 31, 1969 – January 28, 2022

Randy Paul Adams, 52, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 28, 2022.

A memorial service is pending.

He is survived by his Mother Marjorie Adams, four sisters, Rose Sposito (LLoyd Sposie), Audrey Carter (Troy) Mary Blanco, Carol Trosclair (Farrell); daughter, Ashley Perkins (Nicholas); sons, Robbie Adams(Billie), Jessie Adams (Elizabeth), life partner Penny Strange, step daughter Kelly Strange, three grand kids, and his six dogs.

He was preceded in death by his father Nolan Adams Sr. and brother Nolan Adams Jr.