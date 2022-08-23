December 18, 1977 – August 19, 2022

Randy Paul Theriot, 44, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:58pm. Randy is a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Theriot, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 9:00am to service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00am. Burial will take place after services in St. Eloi Church Cemetery.

Randy is survived by his loving family; his wife, Terri Daigle Theriot; parents, Cyrus and Mary Diane Bueche Theriot; children, Chase Theriot, Alexis Theriot; siblings, Jodie T. Smith (Elvis “David” Smith), Damon Theriot (Carrie), Stacie Parfait (Tommy), and Wendy Williams (Donnie).

Randy is preceded in passing by paternal grandparents, Cyrus Theriot Sr. and Gertie Bourg Theriot and maternal grandparents, Lawrence Bueche and Stella Jackson Bueche; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Hope Healthcare and Hospice.