Ray Adam Breaux, age 90, passed away Friday, May 24, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Bayou Black and resident of Chauvin.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday May 29, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Elie Cemetery in Chauvin.

Ray is survived by his son, Darrell Breaux and wife Tami; daughter-in-law, Lorie D. Breaux; grandchildren, Adam (Sheri), Crystal (Ricky), Jessie, Alyson (Steven), Alaina; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Madison, Adam Jr., Madilyn, Hunter, Quinn, Blake; sister, Lea Earl Bergeron.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Aline L. Breaux; sons, Jimmie and Kenneth Breaux; parents, Oscar Breaux and Stella T. Breaux; brothers, Albert and Roy Breaux; sister, Marion B. Trahan.

Ray was a crane operator for the majority of his life. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, but above all camping with his wife at Land O’ Pines Campground. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sheri, Donna, and Ricky for all their special care throughout the years. A special thanks to Dr. William St. Martin for all his services.