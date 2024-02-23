Ray Charles Darcy, age 82, a native of Thibodaux, La. and resident of Houma, La., passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Ray is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patricia Blanchard Darcey; his sons, Chad Darcey (Katrina) and James “Jimmy” Rhodes (Gina); his daughters, Holly Evans, Melissa Caro (James), Anne Lugenbuhl (Justin), and Annette Rhodes, M.D.; and his grandchildren, Jeahn Darcey (Kathryn), Gavin Darcey, Andrew Darcey, Jacob DeLaune, Brianna Caro, Noah Lugenbuhl, Julia Lugenbuhl; and two great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in passing by his parents Alvy J. Darcey and Estelle Boudreaux Darcey; and his grandson, Taylor Caro.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Ray on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Maria Immaculata Church beginning at 9:00a.m. until Military Honors at 10:00a.m. After Military Honors, visitation will resume until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery in Dularge.

Ray was a 3rd Degree Knight with Council #8779, and he was also a member of the VFW in Houma. Ray loved to go camping and traveling with his wife, Pat. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at marybird.org.

Chauvin Funeral home is honored to serve the family of Ray Darcey.