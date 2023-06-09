Ray Felton Summers, 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was a long time resident of South Louisiana and lived in the Houma/Thibodaux area for over 50 years.

He worked for Sweeny Machine Shop, Turbo Pump until it closed, and most recently Allied. He was a kind, gentle, and soft-spoken man with many friends. He loved to ride his motorcycle, cook, and spend time with his family and friends.

His parents, Bill and Metha Summers of California, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his long-time sweetheart, Cindy Frederick of Schriever, LA; sister, Lavetha Random of Barberton, OH; brother-in-law, Michael Random, and nieces Jennifer, Christine, Malinda, and Brittany; brother, Stephan Summers of Larnaca, Cyprus; sister-in-law, Debra Summers, and two nieces, Victoria and Lauren.

Ray is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

Per his wishes, there will be no memorial services.