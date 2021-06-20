July 17, 1925 – June 16, 2021

Ray Gilbert Chelette, 95, a native of Montgomery, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9am to 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Military Honors are scheduled to begin at 10:30am with the funeral service to start at 11am. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his friend and companion, Lillie Armstrong; son, Gilbert Ray Chelette Jr. (Gina), daughters, Barbara Bonvillain, Merry Rodrigue (Patrick Sr.), and Marie Hebert (Jerry); grandchildren, Stephanie, Donavon, Dominique, Ray, Gayla, Johnathan, Jody, and Derek; 15 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Dubois Chelette; second wife, Marie Rosalie Chelette; son, Anthony Scott Chelette; brothers, Paul, A.C., Tommy, Oliver, and Herbert Chelette; sisters, Thelma, Margie, Audrey, Betty Jean; grandchildren, Gene Bonvillain Jr., Patrick Rodrigue Jr., Cody Eugene Rodrigue, and Wesley Joseph Rodrigue.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.