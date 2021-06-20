Ray Gilbert Chelette

Spc. Cullen McKay Beeson
June 20, 2021
Hometown Heroes are Celebrated along Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux
June 20, 2021

July 17, 1925 – June 16, 2021



Ray Gilbert Chelette, 95, a native of Montgomery, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on June 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9am to 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Military Honors are scheduled to begin at 10:30am with the funeral service to start at 11am. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his friend and companion, Lillie Armstrong; son, Gilbert Ray Chelette Jr. (Gina), daughters, Barbara Bonvillain, Merry Rodrigue (Patrick Sr.), and Marie Hebert (Jerry); grandchildren, Stephanie, Donavon, Dominique, Ray, Gayla, Johnathan, Jody, and Derek; 15 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Dubois Chelette; second wife, Marie Rosalie Chelette; son, Anthony Scott Chelette; brothers, Paul, A.C., Tommy, Oliver, and Herbert Chelette; sisters, Thelma, Margie, Audrey, Betty Jean; grandchildren, Gene Bonvillain Jr., Patrick Rodrigue Jr., Cody Eugene Rodrigue, and Wesley Joseph Rodrigue.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ray Gilbert Chelette please visit Samart’s Tribute Store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 20, 2021

Spc. Cullen McKay Beeson

Read more