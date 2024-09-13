Ray Joseph Meline, Jr.

Justin Paul (Messa) Guidry
September 13, 2024
Joseph Eric Garlinger
September 13, 2024
Justin Paul (Messa) Guidry
September 13, 2024
Joseph Eric Garlinger
September 13, 2024

Ray Joseph Meline, Jr., 70, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Raceland, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024.


He is survived by his wife, Kyu Meline; sons, Ray Joseph Meline, III (Valerie) and Ben Meline (Rebecca); grandchildren, Ray Joseph Melinie IV, Kyler Eugene Melinie, Cheyne Anthony Melinie, Aliya Anne Meline, Kael Sean Meline, and Rylee May Bergeron; great-grandchildren, Caroline Angel Melinie and Annalise Frances Melinie; and sisters, Cheryl Meline Bryant and Nancy Meline Rickety.

He was preceded in death by his son, Sean Enoch Meline; and parents, Ray Joseph Meline, Sr. and Ruth Mary Fitte Meline.

A private service will be held in his honor at a later date.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 13, 2024

Craig Tastet

Read more