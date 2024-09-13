Ray Joseph Meline, Jr., 70, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Raceland, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Kyu Meline; sons, Ray Joseph Meline, III (Valerie) and Ben Meline (Rebecca); grandchildren, Ray Joseph Melinie IV, Kyler Eugene Melinie, Cheyne Anthony Melinie, Aliya Anne Meline, Kael Sean Meline, and Rylee May Bergeron; great-grandchildren, Caroline Angel Melinie and Annalise Frances Melinie; and sisters, Cheryl Meline Bryant and Nancy Meline Rickety.

He was preceded in death by his son, Sean Enoch Meline; and parents, Ray Joseph Meline, Sr. and Ruth Mary Fitte Meline.

A private service will be held in his honor at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.