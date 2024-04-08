Ray L. Duthu Sr., 84, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 2, 2024.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2024 from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with Military Honors at 10:15am and Mass at 11am, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Guilfour Duthu; children, Ray Duthu (Cindy), Penny D. Bergeron (Ray), Kimberly Duthu (Raoul), Ronnie Duthu (Louella), and Ryan Duthu (Kayla); grandchildren, Chris (Misty), Jessica (Chris), Wess (Marlee), Danielle (Josh), Jeremy, Joshua (Alani), Terrin (Leah), Brian (Kyndalyn), Jacelyn(Trevor), Sabrina (Jacob), Bryson (Madison), Jenna (Colby), Harlie, and Camden; 30 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and sister, Helen Duthu.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Leona Fredericks Duthu; daughter in law, Karen Pellegrin Duthu; grandchild, Emily Elizabeth Chaisson; brothers, Norris Duthu, Lawerence “PeeWee” Duthu, Private Roy Duthu, and Charlie Duthu; sisters, Stella Benoit and Florence LeBouef.

Ray served in the U.S. Army Infantry as Staff Sergeant from February 1963 to January 1969. Prior to his service, he grew up in Silver City off of Barrow Street where he worked at the VFW Bowling Alley as a young man racking pins. He worked at Picou’s Heating and Air from 1958 to 1963.

After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked at P&S Sales and Service from 1965 to 1986. He loved to bowl, fish, and watch wrestling. He also loved spending time with his family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Fail of CIS, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Home Instead, Dr. Dickie Haydel, Ochsner of Houma, and the VA doctors and staff for all of their compassion and care.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.