September 22, 1936 – April 26, 2021

Ray I. LeCompte Sr., 84, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on April 26, 2021.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Number 2 Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Connie Foret LeCompte; son, Ray LeCompte Jr. (Shannon); daughters, Dana Porche, Valarae Bates (Robert), Lori Koike (Kevin), and Carrie LeCompte (Wayne); sister, Emma Lee Porche (Robert); grandchildren, Sarah, Kimberly, Kristy, Callie, Jamie, Julie, Ricky, Trey, Tyler, Fred, Amanda, and Connie; and 25 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude I. LeCompte and Carrie LeBouef LeCompte; brother, Alvin “Bill” LeCompte; sisters, Ruby Duplantis, Nell Domangue, Lou Jean Boudreaux, Claudia Belinski, Bonnie Lapeyrouse, and Joyce Marcel; son-in-law, Newel “Poochie” Porche; grandchildren, Dana Faye Jeblonski and Keitha Boudreaux; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ray worked in fabrication before beginning his career with the Terrebonne Parish Recreation District 2-3 and retired after 34 years of dedicated service to community parks. He coached recreation baseball where he was called “Coach Ray” a name he remained known as up until his passing. He had a passion for hunting and loved being surrounded by his large family, where he was loved and admired as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.

Ray passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and children.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.