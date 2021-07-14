RayeAnn Pigott

April 28, 1971 – July 11, 2021



RayeAnn Pigott, 50, a native and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on July 11, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Montegut Fire Station from 6:00pm until 10:00pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 9:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Jarred LeBoeuf; daughter, Crystal Leonard; longtime companion, David Leonard; brother, Eray LeBoeuf Jr. and wife Carla; sisters, Jennifer LeBoeuf, Betsy Doiron and significant other Anthony Tapia, and Megan LeBoeuf; nieces and nephews, Bailey Doiron, Lindsay LeBoeuf, Callie LeBoeuf, Harmoney Wallace, Hailey LeBoeuf, Karlie LeBoeuf, Autrey LeBoeuf, Rowan Tapia, and Charlie LeBoeuf; Godmother to numerous children.



She was preceded in death by her son, Leslie Tommy Pigott III; parents, Eray Joseph LeBoeuf Sr. and Linda Hebert LeBoeuf; sister, Kimberly LeBoeuf; grandparents, Ellis LeBoeuf Sr. and Rosina LeBoeuf, Eula Hebert and James Hebert.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of RayeAnn Pigott please visit Samart’s Tribute Store

 

