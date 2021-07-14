April 28, 1971 – July 11, 2021

RayeAnn Pigott, 50, a native and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on July 11, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Montegut Fire Station from 6:00pm until 10:00pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 9:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Jarred LeBoeuf; daughter, Crystal Leonard; longtime companion, David Leonard; brother, Eray LeBoeuf Jr. and wife Carla; sisters, Jennifer LeBoeuf, Betsy Doiron and significant other Anthony Tapia, and Megan LeBoeuf; nieces and nephews, Bailey Doiron, Lindsay LeBoeuf, Callie LeBoeuf, Harmoney Wallace, Hailey LeBoeuf, Karlie LeBoeuf, Autrey LeBoeuf, Rowan Tapia, and Charlie LeBoeuf; Godmother to numerous children.

She was preceded in death by her son, Leslie Tommy Pigott III; parents, Eray Joseph LeBoeuf Sr. and Linda Hebert LeBoeuf; sister, Kimberly LeBoeuf; grandparents, Ellis LeBoeuf Sr. and Rosina LeBoeuf, Eula Hebert and James Hebert.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.