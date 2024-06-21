Rayford “Ray” Joseph Zeringue, age 82, a native of Raceland, La. and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Ray is survived by his wife of almost 26 years, Mary Bourg Zeringue; his sons, Michael Zeringue, Andrew Zeringue, and Craig Zeringue; his stepson, Shane Ayo (Farrah) and Gene Jones Jr.; his stepdaughter, Susan Jones; his grandchildren, Chris, Ashley, and Gabrielle; his great-grandchildren, Lily, Ridley, Crystalin, Jordan, and Makenna; his step-grandchildren, Chloe, Carsyn, and Joshua; and his brother, Paul Lynn (Bonnie).

Ray was preceded in passing by his parents, Roy Zeringue and Eppie Bergeron Zeringue; and his sister, Joyce Zeringue.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Ray on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel, beginning at 9:00a.m. until the funeral Service at 11:30a.m. Burial will follow services in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Ray was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a furniture store owner of Zeringue Furniture in Raceland and Lockport and Browns Furniture in Houma and Franklin. Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman.

