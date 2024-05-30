Raymond Anthony Theriot, Sr., 85, a native of Houma and a resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024 at Coteau Baptist Church in Houma from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce Rita Brunette Theriot; son, Raymond Theriot, Jr. and wife Sheri; granddaughters, Jessica M. Robichaux Richard and husband Dustin, Rebecca Robichaux Portier and husband Brandon, Amanda S. Theriot, and Shelbie Theriot Antee and husband Bryce; grandsons, Joshua Theriot and Jeremiah Robichaux and wife Nika; great-grandchildren, Erica, Yasmine, Kadence, Aubrey, Kirieana, Nehemiah, Brantley, Samantha, Gracie, Jereiyona, Josiah, Ella, and Emersyn; great-great-grandson, Kingston Westley Whitten; son-in-law, Glenn Allen Ellender; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Lisa Ann Theriot Robichaux and husband Vernis Mitchell Robichaux, Jr., and Melinda Marie Theriot Ellender; great-grandchild, Britney Robichaux; parents, Caliste P. Theriot and wife, Della, and Stella Marie Boudreaux Theriot; brothers, Charles, Jimmy, Larry, and Russell Theriot; sisters, Gloria Pitre and Sylvia Foret; and step-sister, Aline LeBouef.

Raymond was a Heavy Equipment Operator and worked at Gulf Island for many years. He was a member of Coteau Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for many years. Raymond loved to go and see what God had created, such as mountains, waterfalls, and to ride his Honda motorcycle with his wife and friends, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He also loved listening to Southern Gospel music and concerts. Raymond will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The Theriot family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Maidoh and nurses at the Dialysis Center for the 4 1/2 years of caring for him. He was known as the “Candy Man” to all. The family would also like to thank the staff at Terrebonne General CCU and Haydel Memorial Hospice and staff for their care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.