Raymond J. Callais Sr., 80, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The family will have a private ceremony at a later time in Wyoming.

He is survived by his children, Leah C. Boudreaux (Leray), Raymond J. Callais, Jr. (Vivian), Eric Callais, Donna Callais, and Jacob Callais (Michelle); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Herman Callais, Herbert Callais, Enola Renois, Laura Mae Adams, and Audrey Denning.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Leonia Bruce Callais; brother, Donald Callais; and sisters, Virgis Callais Patton and Anna Mae Callais Anselmi.

Raymond, Sr. enjoyed fishing, singing karaoke, the beach, and being with his family. He was the best story teller, enjoyed conversations with others, and never met a stranger. Raymond, Sr. will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Heart of Hospice of Lafayette for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart of Hospice in Raymond, Sr.’s name and memory.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.