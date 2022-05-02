Raymond J. Hebert

June 30, 1925 – April 30, 2022

Raymond Joseph Hebert, 96, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on April 30, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Ordoyne (Lester); grandchildren, Lisa Trosclair (Dwayne), Kelli Winstead (John), Kayla Ordoyne, Scott Schexnayder (Jenny), Leslie Schexnayder, Amy Simon (Bart); great-grandchildren, Abby Trosclair, Emmi Trosclair, Kennedy Trosclair, Kade Trosclair, Greyson Winstead, Jacob Schexnayder, Joshua Schexnayder, Jackson Simon, Jillian Simon, and Shelby Simon; brothers, Gerald “Jay” Hebert and Larry Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret LeBlanc Hebert; parents, Elphege and Modeste Oncale Hebert; daughter, Carolyn and son-in-law, Arthur Schexnayder; sisters, Gladys Gros, Irene Clement, and Rita Clement; brothers, Alton, Herman, and Thomas Hebert.

The family would like to thank Angela Franklin, LaQuita Thomas, Sharlette Brown,

Romona Johnson and Heart of Hospice for their excellent care.

He retired from Acadia Dairy in 1984. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, earning two Purple Hearts. He was an avid fisherman and loved trawling.