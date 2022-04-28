Raymond Jerome Steward

November 6, 1934 ~ April 25, 2022

Rev. Raymond J. Steward, 87, a native of Houma, LA, and a resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Rev. Steward accepted Christ at an early age, and he was baptized by the Rev. J. H. Thompson at the St. Peter Baptist Church where he served for many years as Minister and Deacon. Rev. Steward was ordained by the Fifth District Association under the late Rev. Eli Harris, Sr., in 1992. His most recent church membership was at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Noah Smith, Sr.

Rev. Steward was married to the late Alta Mae Steward and remained her husband for 59 years. To this union, four children were born.

He will be warmly remembered for his involvement in the Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish communities. He was employed by South Coast Sugars, Raceland Raw Sugars, and the Terrebonne Parish Recreation District, where he coached basketball and baseball in Montegut, LA. Family and friends will cherish Rev. Steward’s memory.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Union Benevolent Cemetery.

Memories of Rev. Steward will forever remain in the hearts of his children, Raymond Steward, Jr., and wife Gina Steward of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Chris Steward of Houma, LA, Ken Steward of Houma, LA and Doris James and husband, Jimmy James, Jr., of Fort Walton Beach, FL. Brothers, Jerry Steward, Jr., of Houma, LA, and Marvin Steward, Sr., and wife Joann of Houma, LA. Sisters, Elder Hilda Steward of Houma, La and Barbara McKinley of Houma, LA. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Rev. Steward was preceded in death by his wife, Alta Mae Williams Steward, and parents, Jerry Steward, Sr., and Octavia Pete Steward. Brothers, Royal, Rufus, and Bobby Steward. Sisters, Marion Steward and Bertha Steward Coleman