Raymond Saadi

February 6, 1931 – February 23, 2021

Raymond Anthony Saadi, age 90, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his home.

Visitation will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 8:30am until 9:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 10:00am. Private interment will follow Mass.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Jere Land Saadi, a son, Gary Stephen Fanguy, his daughter, Patti Thomas, grandson, John Thomas, and by two nieces and one nephew, children of his sister Yvonne who preceded him in death.

Raymond was born in Houma to Mr. Ferris K. Saadi and Josephine Mohana Saadi on February 6, 1931. His mother died six days later and he and his two-year-old sister, Yvonne, were taken in by his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Stephen (Rosalie Spath) Mohana, his uncle, Joseph Mohana, and his aunt, Mary Mohana, known lovingly by Raymond and Yvonne as “Mama”.

Raymond was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High and served as President of his senior class. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans and then became a broadcast radio announcer in Houma. He later took a similar position with KTIB in Thibodaux rising to Manager, and later was instrumental in creating KHOM FM in Houma in which he was an owner and General Manager. As such he was instrumental in constructing the tallest manmade structure in several surrounding states, the station’s 2000 foot broadcast tower. In addition, he was an owner/manager of KTIB and WBND in Biloxi, Mississippi. His stations won many awards in the industry including Best Stations of the Year and “Broadcaster of the Year”.

Raymond was a longtime member of the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters, National Association of Broadcasters Radio Board of Directors, the NBC Radio Board of Directors, and Radio Board of Directors of the Associated Press, all in Washington, DC.

Raymond was active in community affairs having served many years on the Board of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. While President of the association, he instituted the very first Business of the Year Award given by the Chamber (Chamber Business of the Year.) As President, he led the Chamber in applying for Accreditation which was received the following year.

He served at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet as Master of Ceremonies for fifteen consecutive years where he left them laughing with Boodro jokes.

Following his retirement from broadcasting, he began writing book reviews for Acadiana Lifestyle newspapers in New Iberia & Lafayette and later for the Bayou Catholic magazine, a pleasure he enjoyed till his very end.

Raymond was a long-time member of Le Petit Theater, winning many awards for acting, directing, serving on its Board of Directors and as its President. He was a cofounder of the Thibodaux Playhouse where he acted, directed plays, and served as President.

He was a Charter member of the Terreanians Carnival Club and served as a Duke in 1952 and 1955.

For those wishing to remember Raymond, please donate to the Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 805, Houma, LA 70361.

His final wish was to leave his friends with one last laugh. When the funeral director asked his wife, she said, “Just put that Raymond died. That’s all.” But the director insisted saying, “He was well known; you’ve got to put in more. Go home and think about it.” So, she went home, thought about it, and returned to the funeral home. “Ah!” said the director. “Great. What did you decide to put in?” She said,

“Just say, Raymond died…, Jokes for Sale.”

