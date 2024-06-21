Reagan Ann Collins, 44, passed away on June 17,2024. Reagan was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Reagan loved to fish, play volleyball and softball and loved her remix sistas!

Reagan is survived by her three loving daughters; Kierstyn Alexis Fitch, Taysia Rene Fitch, and Kami Ma’rae Fitch her parents; Bruce Collins Sr. and Earline Dean Collins, her siblings; Ty Micheal Collins (wife Liliana), Ra-Ticha Teela Mitch (husband Steven (kimo), Kayne Cullen Collins, her ex-husband, Erik Fitch, her three nephews; A’Mari Mitch, Zain Mitch, and Michael Collins, her three nieces; Shanoa Mitch, Sophia Collins, and Grace Collins, her aunts; Evalina Dean Pellegrin, Arlene “Teet” Leboeuf, Tara Dean Fitch, her godfather Raymond Garrison and several godchildren; A’Mari Mitch, Alyssa Fitch, Hunter Adams, Brandon Lirette, Devin Fitch. She loved being nanny Reagan!

Reagan is preceded in death by her Paw-paw Coco- John “Coco” Norris Dean Sr., her Maw-maw Eva Evalina Verdin Dean, her Paw Paw Ten- Bruce “Ten” Joseph Collins Sr. and Maw-maw Lucia “Betty” Evangelista Collins. Also preceded by her Godmother, Joretta- Joretta Collins Foret and Uncle, John Norris Dean Jr.

Reagan left this world too soon but leaves a beautiful legacy behind.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Reagan Ann Collins