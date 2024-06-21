Here are the winners from the United Houma Nation’s historic Powwow this past weekendJune 21, 2024
Rayford “Ray” Joseph ZeringueJune 21, 2024
Reagan Ann Collins, 44, passed away on June 17,2024. Reagan was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Reagan loved to fish, play volleyball and softball and loved her remix sistas!
Reagan is survived by her three loving daughters; Kierstyn Alexis Fitch, Taysia Rene Fitch, and Kami Ma’rae Fitch her parents; Bruce Collins Sr. and Earline Dean Collins, her siblings; Ty Micheal Collins (wife Liliana), Ra-Ticha Teela Mitch (husband Steven (kimo), Kayne Cullen Collins, her ex-husband, Erik Fitch, her three nephews; A’Mari Mitch, Zain Mitch, and Michael Collins, her three nieces; Shanoa Mitch, Sophia Collins, and Grace Collins, her aunts; Evalina Dean Pellegrin, Arlene “Teet” Leboeuf, Tara Dean Fitch, her godfather Raymond Garrison and several godchildren; A’Mari Mitch, Alyssa Fitch, Hunter Adams, Brandon Lirette, Devin Fitch. She loved being nanny Reagan!
Reagan is preceded in death by her Paw-paw Coco- John “Coco” Norris Dean Sr., her Maw-maw Eva Evalina Verdin Dean, her Paw Paw Ten- Bruce “Ten” Joseph Collins Sr. and Maw-maw Lucia “Betty” Evangelista Collins. Also preceded by her Godmother, Joretta- Joretta Collins Foret and Uncle, John Norris Dean Jr.
Reagan left this world too soon but leaves a beautiful legacy behind.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Reagan Ann Collins