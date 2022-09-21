Rebecca “Becky” Cheramie Pierce, age 66, loving mother of two, and devoted wife to husband, Brian Pierce, passed away in the late afternoon on Sunday, September 18th after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Rebecca was born in 1956 and was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA.

A visitation will be held September 23, 2022 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut off, a Mass will commence at 12:00pm.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Brian Pierce; daughters, Chantece (Chad) Guilbeau and Brittany (Travis) Orgeron; brother, Rod (Sheri) Cheramie; grandchildren, Caroline and Cyrus Guilbeau, Kenzie and Kyler Orgeron; and many other loving family members and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Doris “Toot” Cheramie and her grandson, Cole Guilbeau.

She married her sweetheart, Brian Pierce, May 31, 1975, and they had 47 wonderful years together. She loved her kids and grandkids dearly. She had a successful career as a teacher and librarian, strongly influencing a number of kids in her community. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, traveling or “ro-day”ing and spending time with her family and friends.

She was a strong and gracious fighter of cancer. It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. Even while battling cancer, she showed great faith and love. Though her health was failing for a few years, not many people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her joy for life kept her pushing forward. She warmed the hearts of everyone who came into her life with her loving kindness. She was an unselfish loving wife, mother and friend. Her love of God, family and friends will live on in our hearts forever. We will miss the way she made us all laugh.

Thanks goes to Dr. Estes and the staff at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, who loved and cared for her.