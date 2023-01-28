Rebecca Jensen

Rebecca Christine Jensen, age 60, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Artesia, CA and longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Craig Alan Jensen; three children; three stepchildren; eight grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Galvez.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, James L. McWilliams and Mattie Christine Hendrix; stepdaughter, Rachel Jensen.

Rebecca was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her pets and family. Rebecca also enjoyed tending to her plants, coloring, and watching scary movies. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.