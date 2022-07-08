November 19, 1969 – July 6, 2022

Rechal L. Bergeron, 52, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 6:20AM. Rechal is a native of Chauvin, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00AM at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Rechal is survived by her loving husband, Barry Bergeron; her children, Barry J. Bergeron Jr. and wife Hilary and their daughter, Scarlett; Andrea B. Farkas and husband Dylan and their children, Braylee and Beau; Matthew J. Bergeron and wife Jenna and their son, Owen; mother, Sadie Lyons; brother, Jeromy Lyons and sister, Christina Lyons.

Rechal is preceded in passing by her father, Malcom Lyons; brother, Troy Lyons; father-in-law, James Bergeron and mother-in-law, Loraine Bergeron.

Rechal was a successful business owner. She loved to travel with her family and friends. She was a kind and loving person who had an infectious smile that could brighten anyone’s day. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and friends and attending concerts and shows.

Her character, love and compassion will be dearly missed by all the lives she has touched over her lifetime. She will never be forgotten; and always and forever remembered and loved.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; enjoying one moment at a time; accepting hardships as the pathway to peace. Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it. Trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His Will; that I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with Him Forever in the next. Amen.”