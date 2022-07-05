Reese Renee Rios, 15, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 8th, 2022 at Our Lady of the Rosary in Larose from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 pm with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Reese is survived by her loving parents: Adrian Rios, Jr. and Lesley Doucet Rios; adoring siblings: Chelsey (Neal) Foret, Alec Rios, Drew Rios, and Rylie Rios; niece and nephews: Mylie, Chason, and Holden Foret; grandparents: Linda “Maw” Doucet and Tim “Pop” Paquette.

Reese was preceded in death by her grandparents: Shannon “Pa” Doucet, Sr., Adrian Rios, Sr., and Deborah “Gram” Randel.

Reese loved going to the beach, hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends, cheering, having photoshoots of new outfits, and spending time with her loving family. She was vibrant, determined, fearless, lived big, and loved with her entire heart. She lit up a room with her vibrant personality, infectious smile, and always had a joke to brighten up any day. She will forever be 15, beautiful, and greatly missed by her family.

