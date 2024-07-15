Reggie Joseph LeBlanc, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, is set to be fondly remembered for his unwavering love and dedication to his family, friends, and community. Born on September 24, 1949, in Houma, Louisiana, Reggie’s life was marked by a deep commitment to his loved ones and his faith. His gentle and caring nature touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Reggie is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine Robichaux LeBlanc; children, Todd LeBlanc (Lydia), Laura Bourgeois (Lee Jr.), James LeBlanc (Renee); grandchildren, Brandi, Katie, Chrystan, Grant, Austin, and Kaitlyn; great grandchildren, Sidney, Esther, Hazel, Carolynn, James, and Adalee; sisters, Gloria Authement and Mary Naquin.

Reggie is preceded in death by his parents, James and Agnes Blanchard LeBlanc; siblings, Morris LeBlanc, Norris LeBlanc, Brenda Navarre.

He shared 56 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Lorraine, creating a bond that stood the test of time and inspired those around them. An active member of Christ Baptist Church, Reggie found solace and strength in his faith, finding joy in gathering with his church community.

Throughout his career as a maintenance foreman for the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, Reggie displayed exceptional dedication and hard work, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues. He cherished the moments spent with his family, especially during family gatherings, where his warm presence brought comfort and happiness to those close to him.

Reggie’s deep connection to the bayou was evident in his volunteer work as a cook at church and for all his family’s wedding events, sharing his passion for preparing delicious meals with others. He particularly looked forward to Fridays, when he could enjoy a fried fish plate, a simple pleasure that brought him great joy.

As friends and family gather to celebrate his life, a visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 10:00 am, followed by his Celebration of Life starting at 12:00 pm. Reggie will be laid to rest in a burial ceremony at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery, where he will find eternal peace in the embrace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His kind and caring spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Reggie’s legacy of love, devotion, and service will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have shared in his life’s journey. May his memory be a source of comfort and strength during this time of reflection and remembrance.