“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at the day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”2 Timothy 4:7-8

Sister Regina Adgina Williams, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2024. She was born November 18, 1942, and was the fourth of Hurley Sr. and Symentruss Calloway-Cook nine children, five sons and four daughters. She was baptized at an early age by the late Reverend Harrison Gary. During her childhood she participated in vacation bible school, Sunday school, children’s choir, and many other church activities.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints from 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Sister Regina was educated in the Terrebonne Parish School System, where she graduated from Southdown High School in 1961. She furthered her education by attending Katie Beauty School and graduated as a Licensed Cosmetologist. She also worked for several years at a private school, The Helping Place, and as a tutor to many.

Sister Regina was a woman of many wonderful qualities. She was known for her love, kindness, and strong family values. With her warm smile and caring nature, Regina touched the lives of all those around her. Her intelligence and passion for learning were evident in her work as a paraprofessional in the field of education. Regina was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, always thinking of others first.

Sister Regina Adina Cook Williams leaves to cherish her memories her three beautiful daughters, Carmencita M Faison, Angelle M. Williams, and Cierra A. Williams; son-in-law, Spencer Rounds, Sr.; stepdaughter, Kemery Williams Short (Howard); stepson, Nelson “June” Williams, Jr. (Rolanda King); sister, Symentruss Turner; brothers, William Cook (Darlene), MacArthur Cook (Becky), and Stephen Cook (Hester); brother-in-law, Northern Mckinley; sister-in-law, Castella Cook; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Sister Regina A. Cook Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Hurley Sr. and Symentruss Calloway-Cook; husbands, Edgar Faison, Clifford Williams, and Nelson Williams, Sr.; two daughters, Reshenda Rounds and Angela Williams; two stepsons, Billy D. Williams and Anoka T. Jones; godchild, Bernal Smith, Jr.; four siblings, Helsum Cook, Sr., Hurley Cook, Jr., Druzella Mckinley, and Emerle Smith; sister-in-law, Joyce Netter Cook; and brother-in-laws, Harold Turner and Bernal Smith, Sr.

The family would like to thank Heritage Manor and St. Catherine’s Hospice for there wonderful care and support.

