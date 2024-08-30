Regina B. Burnett, 68, a native and resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Keith “Bruce” Burnett, Sr.; children, Keith Burnett, Jr. (Allison), Kimberly Burnett (Phillip), and Korey Burnett (Michelle); grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kaden, Kinsley, Kaleb, and Karter; sister, Debbie Naquin (Ray); and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Merdell Bacheller; and in-laws, Donald and Reba Burnett.

Regina took pride in being a grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She never met a stranger, and easily made friends with everyone who met her. Regina will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hope Hospice for their care and compassion in taking care of Regina. The family will also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

There will be a private memorial service held by her family.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.