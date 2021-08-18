Regina Lirette

February 23, 1965 – August 16, 2021

Regina Ann Lirette, 56, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, LA was born on February 23, 1965 and passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by her step mom, Janet Trahan (Roy); brothers, Levis J. Lirette Jr. (Michelle), Raymond Lirette, Nolan Trahan, and Jeremy Matherne; sister, Railene Lovell (Greg); 3 nephews; 2 nieces; 1 great niece.

She is preceded in death by her parents Levis J. Lirette Sr. and Kaylean Johnson; numerous aunts and uncles.

Samart Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.