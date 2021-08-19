Reginald DeHart

September 16, 1984 – August 18, 2021

Reginald “Reggie” DeHart Jr., 36, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on August 18, 2021.


A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Gregory Catholic Church, beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Auxillen DeHart; parents, Reginald and Denise Smith DeHart; sons, Hunter DeHart and Ayden Littell; daughters, Kiley and Heylie Littell; sister, Sarah DeHart Martin and husband Tony “TJ”, Jr,; grandmother, Melva Smith; godparents, Kathy and Dana Lirette and Norman and Kelly Smith; godchildren, Kinlie and Addison Martin, Katie Lirette and Evan Viteaux; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Normand “T-Man” Smith, Sr, Irvin Dehart Sr. and Thelma Guidry DeHart.



The most important part of his life was being a family man, who loved his wife, children and family. He was a momma’s boy and his dads best friend. He loved to cook, was a jokester, and a person that everybody loved to be around. He enjoyed watching sports especially L.S.U. and the Saints.

Samart West Park is in charge of arrangements.

