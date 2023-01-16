Remedia “Sissy” Broussard

Remedia “Sissy” Matherne Broussard, born June 25, 1959, resident of Houma, LA passed away on January 11, 2023 at 6:15pm. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am at St. Bernadette Church with burial following services at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Sissy is survived by daughters Sherry Moore (Glenn), Shelly Moore (Aaron), and son Todd Broussard; sister Pamela Matherne; grandchildren Kaelyn Graham (Brett), Brynn Malbrough (Haden), Kevin Kraemer III, Anthony Zapletal, Ryker Rodrigue, Paxton and Payton Broussard; children dear to her heart Summer Rodrigue (Rusty) and Chase Jeffrey (Jeanette). Special to her heart Don, Pauline, Earline, Evelyn, Pattie, Alecia, Lynn, Linda, and William Jeffrey.

Sissy was preceded in death by her husband Todd Broussard Sr.; her parents, Carrol and Remedia Matherne; her brothers Mark Matherne and Carrol Matherne Jr.; sister Cynthia Matherne; nephews Carrol W. Murphy and Ricky Tre’ Murphy.

She enjoyed gardening, shopping, and the casino. She loved all things flashy. Sissy will be remembered for her generous heart and fierce soul.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mary Bird Perkins and Hope Hospice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sissy Broussard.