October 2, 2021 – October 2, 2021

Remington Michael Frederick Guidry, a native of Gray, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

He is survived by his parents, Joshua Guidry and Juliette Frederick; and grandmother, Gladys Frederick.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tommy Allen Frederick, Sr. and Pattie Marie Dufrense.

He was very loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Gone, but never forgotten.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.