Rena Mary Folse Caro

Tracy Patrick LeBlanc, Sr.
May 4, 2023
Junius “Junior” Verret, Jr.
May 4, 2023

Rena Mary Folse Caro, 87, a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Bayou Blue died at 3:54 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd. Houma, LA, and on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Saint Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue, LA from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Church cemetery.


She is survived by her husband, Lee Joseph Caro Sr. of Houma, Susan (Charles) Dupre of Houma; James (Monica) Caro of Houma; John (Wanda) Caro of Houma; Duane (Kelly) Caro of Houma; Lee J. (Beth) Caro Jr. of Hazelhurst, MS; Timothy (Stephanie) Caro of Houma; Paul (Mary) Caro of Houma, Jeanie (Basil) Breaux of Raleigh, MS, 28 Grandchildren and 26 Great-Grandchildren.

Rena was proceeded in death by her parents, Melodia Blanchard and Lovency Folse, and one brother, Almus (LuLu) Folse. She is survived by one sister, Anna Martin.

She was a parishioner of Saint Louis Catholic Church, a loving wife, Mother, Grand-mother, and Great-Grandmother. She was a baker and the originator of Caros Cakes and Catering, Inc.; and Caros Cakes Too. She was a homemaker, and “Mom to all”.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 4, 2023

Allen Smith, Jr.

Read more