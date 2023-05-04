Rena Mary Folse Caro, 87, a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Bayou Blue died at 3:54 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd. Houma, LA, and on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Saint Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue, LA from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Joseph Caro Sr. of Houma, Susan (Charles) Dupre of Houma; James (Monica) Caro of Houma; John (Wanda) Caro of Houma; Duane (Kelly) Caro of Houma; Lee J. (Beth) Caro Jr. of Hazelhurst, MS; Timothy (Stephanie) Caro of Houma; Paul (Mary) Caro of Houma, Jeanie (Basil) Breaux of Raleigh, MS, 28 Grandchildren and 26 Great-Grandchildren.

Rena was proceeded in death by her parents, Melodia Blanchard and Lovency Folse, and one brother, Almus (LuLu) Folse. She is survived by one sister, Anna Martin.

She was a parishioner of Saint Louis Catholic Church, a loving wife, Mother, Grand-mother, and Great-Grandmother. She was a baker and the originator of Caros Cakes and Catering, Inc.; and Caros Cakes Too. She was a homemaker, and “Mom to all”.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.