August 14, 1947 – July 24, 2022

CPL Rene’ Lloyd Barras USMC , 74, a native of Baltimore, Maryland and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 24, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Barras; sisters, Jan Blanchard and Janel (Ronnie) Ryan; children, Dominick Barras and Cane (Rebecca) Barras.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Dominick Barras and Marion Price Barras; sister, Lana Barras.