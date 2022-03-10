Renee Naccio Garcia, 55, native of Thibodaux and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on March 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, from 9:30 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am.

She is survived by her children, Ellen Kyles (Timothy) and Victor Naccio (Janie); grandsons, Michael, Kevin, Shawn, Carter, Vince, & Wyatt; siblings, Gayle Daigle (Dale), Andrew Naccio (Joanne), Cheryl Burgett (Dan), Norma Jean Ramey (Ray), Barbara Naccio, Ricky Naccio (Sally), Debbie Morato (Alex), Rodney Naccio, and Chad Naccio (Jessica); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Josephine Naccio; sister, Tammy Naccio; brother, Norman Naccio and sister-in-law, Deadra Naccio.

She was like a second mom to everyone in the family. She loved fishing and cheering on her New Orleans Saints.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.