Renee Watson

October 17, 1966 ~ February 7, 2022

Renee Christine Watson, 55, a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday February 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM until funeral services at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Road Houma.

Memories of Renee will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Tyler Watson and Danielle Watson Williams; mother, Shirley Lee James Watson; siblings, Patrick Watson, Derrick Watson, Randy Watson, Craig Watson, Daniel Watson, Gregory Watson, Shawn Watson, Rodney Watson, Lisa Watson, and Shanda Watson; four grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Renee was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Watson, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Lanuel and Lillie James and her paternal grandparents, Daniel Watson, Sr. and Alice Decou.