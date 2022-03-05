July 2, 1951 – February 24, 2022

Renetta Calloway Verrett, 70, a resident and native of Houma, LA passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:35 AM.

Visitation will be observed from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home Chapel. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Burial will follow funeral services in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memories of Renetta will forever remain in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Miller and Mark Verrett, daughters, Wanda Miller and Tawana Verrett. Brothers, Rashid Shareef and Michael Calloway, sisters, Bernadine Smith, Shirley H. Brown, Gail LaGarde, Olivia Wallace, Connie Calloway and Pamela Banks, thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Renetta was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Befort Calloway. Brother, Befort Calloway, Jr., sister-in-laws, Patricia Calloway and Martha Shareef. Son, Andre’ Calloway, nieces, Kahaleelah Isom and Sana Shareef. Brother-in-laws, Larry LaGarde, James Smith and Frank Banks.