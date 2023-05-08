Reuben Adam Liner, 72, a native and resident of Houma, LA; passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 surrounded by his wife and family.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and visitation will continue on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow Monday, May 8, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00am. Services will conclude after the Liturgy.

Reuben is survived by his loving family; his wife of thirty-nine years, Jerry Pontiff Liner; his children, Kendall Liner and wife Keri “Cookie” Liner, and Kerry Liner, Jessica Landry and husband Christopher; grandchildren, Kameron, Hunter, Tyler, Kristian, Kelise, Kendall Jr., and Kayle Liner, Nicholas, Noah, Blake, and Aiden Landry; great-grandchildren, Emery and Elliot Liner; siblings, Audrey Dugas, Bobbie Lankford, Richard Liner, Anna Sargent, Russell Liner, Ray Liner, Norma Cooper, Debbie Bourgeois, and Karen Picou and many loving nieces and nephews.

Reuben is preceded in passing by his parents, Alcide and Hazel Crochet Liner; siblings, Ronald Crochet, Reggie Liner, Randy Liner, Iona Blanchard; nephews, Richie Liner and Jay Sargent.

Reuben was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed to fish with family and friends. He enjoyed and was known for his spaghetti and bread pudding. Reuben had a great sense of humor and could lift the spirits of all who were blessed to know him.

Reuben will for ever be loved and missed by all who knew him.

