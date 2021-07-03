Reuben Bergeron Jr.

December 22, 1937 – July 1, 2021

Reuben Joseph Bergeron, Jr., age 83, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Terrebonne General Health System at 4:00 a.m. surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Reuben is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Dumont Bergeron; son, Rodney Bergeron and wife Michelle; daughter, Paula Fremin; grandchildren, Beth Fremin, Stacy Fremin, Kristi Domangue and husband Zebulun, Meagan Bergeron, Heather Fremin, Ryan Bergeron, Emma Bergeron, and Reid Bergeron; great grandchildren, Alesia Fremin, Sadie Rogers, Desiree Poindexter, Gavin Rogers, Carly Domangue, and Trenton Poindexter; brothers, Bert Bergeron, Clyde Bergeron and wife Jean, Reynald Bergeron and wife Janet, Blake Bergeron and wife Faith; sisters, Mary Bergeron, and Martha Porche and husband Richard; daughter-in-law, Myra Bergeron.

Reuben is preceded by his son, Ricky Bergeron; parents, Rubin and Lois Bergeron; brother, Larry Bergeron; sisters, Barbara Durocher and Imelda “Cookie” Sisler.

Reuben was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family dearly and will be dearly missed by them all. Reuben worked as a service station attendant with Sunset Conoco and then retired from Lavis Conoco after many years of service. Reuben has been united with those who passed before him and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

