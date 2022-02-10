June 6, 1927 – February 4, 2022

Rev. Joseph Frank Jr., 94, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on February 4, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Thibodaux from 8:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his daughter in law, Golden Frank; brothers, James Frank and Calvin Frank; sisters, Carrie Joseph and Patricia Frank; grandson, Larry Frank, Jr. (Keniyelle); and great-grandchildren, Kianna Frank, Tre’Vonne Frank, and Larissa Frank; special son, Jack Tallmore; and devoted nephew, Pastor John Cooks.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alglone Banks Frank; son, Larry Frank Sr.; parents, Olivia Price Wright and James J. Frank, Sr.; brothers, Wesley Wright, Joseph Frank, Edward Frank, and Clarence “Dickie” Wright; sisters, Sherman Reed, Lillie Mae Duncan, Jeanette Duncan, Alberta Sanders, Rebecca French, Beulah Cooks, Alice Anderson and Louise Fletcher.

