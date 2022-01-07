Rev. Phillip Hawkes

Rev. Phillip Quitman Hawkes, 93, a native of Hamburg, MS and a resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Visitation will be from 8:30 am until 10:00 am on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA and from 8:30 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Riser Funeral Home, Columbia, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am at Riser Funeral Home with burial to follow in Welcome Home Cemetery, Grayson, LA.

He is survived by his daughter, Wanda Jean Hawkes; grandchildren, Michael Ryan, Kodie Hawkes (Jennifer), Duane Ryan Sr., Kimber Hawkes, Jennifer Ryan and Angela Ryan Fine (Chris); 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Mae Hawkes; son, Phillip Wayne Hawkes; parents, Wilbur and Lula Hawkes; brothers, W.T. Hawkes and C.J. Hawkes and sisters, Anna Belle Cain, Lucille Joplin, Lorraine Rister, Billie Palmer and Frances Shaw.

After his military service in the United States Army, he worked for many years in the oilfield. Thereafter, he was a dedicated Baptist minister for over 50 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family request a fruit tree be purchased and donated to the family to be planted in his honor.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.