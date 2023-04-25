Rev. Rodney John Pellegrin, 62, a lifelong resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Audrey Pellegrin; sons, Corey Pellegrin (fiance Ashley Labat), Jordey Pellegrin (Ashlee), Rodney Pellegrin, Jr. (fiance Katherine Woods); daughter, Tammy Pellegrin; 15 grandchildren; mother, Jane Pellegrin; sister, Patty Bourg; and brother, Ralph Pellegrin.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Pellegrin and brother, Kipp Pellegrin.

Rodney was a family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Dularge House of Praise and was even ordained and enjoyed sharing the word of the Lord. If he wasn’t spending time with his family he was out on the water either fishing or shrimping. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

